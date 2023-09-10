After batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Clayton Kershaw

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .257.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (81 of 129), with more than one hit 34 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 129), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 29 games this season (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this year (45 of 129), with two or more runs four times (3.1%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .256 AVG .259 .322 OBP .333 .319 SLG .371 9 XBH 17 3 HR 4 19 RBI 20 41/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings