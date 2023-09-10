Ildemaro Vargas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .239.
- In 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 23 of 69 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|41
|.233
|AVG
|.242
|.272
|OBP
|.291
|.349
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|15
|8/5
|K/BB
|7/9
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
