Joey Meneses vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .276 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- In 92 of 133 games this season (69.2%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.8%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season (39.8%), including 10 multi-run games (7.5%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|62
|.283
|AVG
|.270
|.328
|OBP
|.321
|.417
|SLG
|.387
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|39
|52/16
|K/BB
|57/18
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
