On Sunday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 56.3% of his 32 games this season, Chavis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine games this year (28.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Dodgers

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .200 AVG .293 .217 OBP .356 .289 SLG .415 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 15/1 K/BB 14/4 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings