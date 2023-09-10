The New York Liberty (32-7) welcome in the Washington Mystics (18-21) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES App, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-11.8)

New York (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 166

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 17-21-0 this season.

Washington has played 38 games this season, and 14 of them have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.3 per game) and fifth in points conceded (80.7).

Washington is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

In 2023, the Mystics are second-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

The Mystics make 7.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.5% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Mystics give up 7.8 3-pointers per game and concede 34.5% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, Washington has taken 65.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.1% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.9% have been 3-pointers.

