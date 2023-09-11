Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Craig County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Craig County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Craig County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Auburn High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Montcalm High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Castle, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
