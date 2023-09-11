The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Vargas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.1%).
  • He has gone deep in four games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 22.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 70 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 41
.247 AVG .242
.292 OBP .291
.360 SLG .348
4 XBH 11
3 HR 1
12 RBI 15
8/5 K/BB 7/9
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Jackson gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.