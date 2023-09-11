Monday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (64-79) at 6:35 PM (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Pirates, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Patrick Corbin (9-13) will start for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Pirates.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 49 of 115 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (618 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule