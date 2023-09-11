Nationals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (64-79) at 6:35 PM (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Pirates, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
Patrick Corbin (9-13) will start for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Pirates.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won 49 of 115 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (618 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Mets
|L 11-5
|Patrick Corbin vs José Quintana
|September 6
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Joan Adon vs Jose Butto
|September 8
|Dodgers
|L 8-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 9
|Dodgers
|W 7-6
|Jake Irvin vs Bobby Miller
|September 10
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs TBA
|September 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mitch Keller
|September 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mitch Keller
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Brandon Woodruff
