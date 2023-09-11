Bryan Reynolds will lead the way for the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-77) on Monday, September 11, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (64-79) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - PIT vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (9-13, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 10-6 (62.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

In the last 10 games, the Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 55, or 43%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 49 times in 115 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th

