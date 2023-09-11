If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Orange County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Orange County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Orange County High School at Goochland High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Goochland, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Harrisonburg High School at Orange County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Orange, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

