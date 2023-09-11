Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lakeland High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hopewell High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
