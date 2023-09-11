This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Rockingham County, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Rockingham County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Page County High School at East Rockingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

7:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: Elkton, VA

Elkton, VA Conference: Bull Run

Bull Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fort Defiance High School at Broadway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Broadway, VA

Broadway, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Waynesboro High School at Turner Ashby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Bridgewater, VA

Bridgewater, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo Gap High School at East Rockingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Elkton, VA

Elkton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlottesville High School at Spotswood High School