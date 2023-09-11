There is high school football action in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Carroll County
  • Augusta County
  • York County
  • Hopewell County
  • Charles City County
  • Bristol County
  • Nelson County
  • Cumberland County
  • Stafford County
  • Floyd County

    • Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Lakeland High School at Manor High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.