Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Lakeland High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscar Smith High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.