On Tuesday, Alex Call (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 50 walks while batting .193.

Call has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven in a run in 25 games this year (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .194 AVG .191 .288 OBP .310 .294 SLG .284 11 XBH 9 3 HR 4 23 RBI 13 37/24 K/BB 38/26 4 SB 4

