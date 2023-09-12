C.J. Abrams vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Pirates Player Props
|Nationals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Pirates
|Nationals vs Pirates Odds
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .252.
- Abrams is batting .389 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Abrams has had a hit in 83 of 132 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 17 games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (37 of 132), with more than one RBI 14 times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including 15 multi-run games (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for Michael Chavis
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|64
|.250
|AVG
|.254
|.316
|OBP
|.294
|.421
|SLG
|.435
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|29
|50/18
|K/BB
|53/7
|21
|SB
|20
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing just one hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.