After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Carter Kieboom and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carter Kieboom At The Plate

Kieboom is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Kieboom has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (28.6%), Kieboom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .111 AVG .269 .172 OBP .296 .111 SLG .654 0 XBH 4 0 HR 3 1 RBI 5 10/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0

