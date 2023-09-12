Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .329 this season while batting .259 with 40 walks and 50 runs scored.

Smith has recorded a hit in 82 of 130 games this year (63.1%), including 35 multi-hit games (26.9%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (6.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has driven in a run in 30 games this season (23.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.7%).

He has scored in 46 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .256 AVG .263 .322 OBP .336 .319 SLG .390 9 XBH 19 3 HR 5 19 RBI 21 41/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

