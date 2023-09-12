On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.

Vargas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last outings.

Vargas has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.3%).

He has scored in 24 of 71 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 42 .247 AVG .252 .292 OBP .303 .360 SLG .356 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 15 8/5 K/BB 7/10 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings