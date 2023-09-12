Joey Meneses vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 94 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 135), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (54 of 135), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|63
|.282
|AVG
|.269
|.327
|OBP
|.320
|.414
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|5
|38
|RBI
|40
|55/16
|K/BB
|58/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (1-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing only one hit.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
