Michael Chavis vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Pirates Player Props
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Chavis has had a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).
- In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.213
|AVG
|.293
|.229
|OBP
|.356
|.298
|SLG
|.415
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/1
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (1-8 with a 4.65 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up just one hit.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.65, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.