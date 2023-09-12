Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 46-57 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 142 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 8-7-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-36 30-31 35-47 42-50 23-28

