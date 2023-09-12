Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 133 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 624 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.454 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Adon has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Joan Adon Jose Butto 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Joan Adon Mitch Keller 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Brandon Woodruff 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Freddy Peralta

