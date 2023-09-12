Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Pirates on September 12, 2023
Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Washington Nationals matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:35 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has collected 154 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.329/.480 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bailey Falter Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Falter Stats
- The Pirates will send Bailey Falter (1-8) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- In 11 starts, Falter has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Falter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|3.2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 71 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.328/.468 so far this season.
- Reynolds has hit safely in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 113 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.305/.444 so far this year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
