The Pittsburgh Pirates (66-78) will look to Bryan Reynolds, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Washington Nationals (65-79) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Bailey Falter (1-8) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-1) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:35 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Falter - PIT (1-8, 4.65 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-1, 5.56 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Adon is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Adon is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 frames per start.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

The Pirates will hand the ball to Falter (1-8) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing one hit.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.65 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .279 in 15 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Falter has six starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

