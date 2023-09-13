Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) versus the Washington Nationals (65-80) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 13.

The Pirates will look to Colin Selby (2-1) versus the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Nationals have won in 56, or 43.1%, of the 130 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has been victorious 49 times in 114 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (625 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule