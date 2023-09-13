Colin Selby and Jackson Rutledge are the projected starters when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals play on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -135 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 43.1%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 49-65, a 43% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 143 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 8-7-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-37 30-31 35-48 42-50 23-29

