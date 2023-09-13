Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Jackson Rutledge, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 133 home runs as a team.

Washington is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 625 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.462 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Rutledge will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Dodgers L 8-5 Home MacKenzie Gore Emmet Sheehan 9/9/2023 Dodgers W 7-6 Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Trevor Williams Ryan Yarbrough 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates - Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates - Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers - Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger

