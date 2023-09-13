The Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) host the Washington Nationals (65-80) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Pirates will give the nod to Colin Selby (2-1, 8.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge.

Nationals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.64 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

Rutledge will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 8.64, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.740.

