Nationals vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
The Pittsburgh Pirates (67-78) host the Washington Nationals (65-80) at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Pirates will give the nod to Colin Selby (2-1, 8.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jackson Rutledge.
Nationals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.64 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge
- Rutledge will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby
- Selby (2-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing a third of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 8.64, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.740.
