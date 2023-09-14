Our computer model projects a win for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Eagles sported the seventh-ranked defense last season (20.2 points allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 28.1 points per game. With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings had to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.

Eagles vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-6.5) Under (49) Eagles 27, Vikings 14

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season, the Eagles had an ATS record of 6-5.

Last season, 10 Philadelphia games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 49 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Eagles games last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Vikings have a 31.2% chance to win.

Minnesota covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

A total of 11 of Minnesota games last year hit the over.

Vikings games averaged 46.4 total points last season, 2.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Vikings 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.1 20.2 26.9 18.8 29.4 21.9 Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27 25.2 22.6 25

