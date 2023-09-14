Thursday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) versus the Washington Nationals (65-81) at PNC Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on September 14.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (11-9) for the Pirates and Josiah Gray (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 56, or 42.7%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 37 of 81 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (631 total), Washington is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule