The Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) host the Washington Nationals (65-81) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-9) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-11) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-9, 4.23 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.13 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.13 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday, Sept. 3 against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Gray heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has put up 21 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Josiah Gray vs. Pirates

He will take the mound against a Pirates offense that ranks 25th in the league with 1150 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .390 (25th in the league) with 142 total home runs (27th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Pirates this season, Gray has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out six.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates' Keller (11-9) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed 12 hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.23 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.23), 37th in WHIP (1.288), and 13th in K/9 (9.8).

