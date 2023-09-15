In Bedford County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Forest, VA

Forest, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at E. C. Glass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton River High School at Tunstall High School