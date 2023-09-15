Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Charlottesville High School at Spotswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Penn Laird, VA

Penn Laird, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Covenant School at Virginia Episcopal School