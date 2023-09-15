Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Emporia County
  • Giles County
  • Craig County
  • Gloucester County
  • Washington County
  • Scott County
  • Salem County
  • Buchanan County
  • Greene County
  • Harrisonburg County

    • Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Charlottesville High School at Spotswood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Penn Laird, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Covenant School at Virginia Episcopal School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

