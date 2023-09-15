Looking for how to watch high school football games in Giles County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Giles County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Narrows High School at Giles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Pearisburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

