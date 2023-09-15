If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lynchburg County, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Forest, VA

Forest, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at E. C. Glass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Rustburg High School at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA Conference: Seminole

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Covenant School at Virginia Episcopal School