Nationals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 15
Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (65-82) at 8:10 PM (on September 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Wade Miley (7-4) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 20 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.3 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 11
|@ Pirates
|W 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Andre Jackson
|September 12
|@ Pirates
|L 5-1
|Joan Adon vs Bailey Falter
|September 13
|@ Pirates
|L 7-6
|Jackson Rutledge vs Colin Selby
|September 14
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs Mitch Keller
|September 15
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Wade Miley
|September 16
|@ Brewers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Corbin Burnes
|September 17
|@ Brewers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 18
|White Sox
|-
|Joan Adon vs Mike Clevinger
|September 19
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs José Ureña
|September 20
|White Sox
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jesse Scholtens
