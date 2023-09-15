High school football competition in Newport News County, Virginia is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Newport News County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Denbigh High School at Gloucester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gloucester, VA
    • Conference: Peninsula
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Poquoson High School at Warhill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

