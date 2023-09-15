If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Norfolk County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Maury High School at Dinwiddie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Dinwiddie, VA

Dinwiddie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Norview High School at Granby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Norfolk Christian High School