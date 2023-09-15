If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Powhatan County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    James River High School at Powhatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Powhatan, VA
    • Conference: Dominion
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

