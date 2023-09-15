Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Salem County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Glenvar High School at Hidden Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Northside High School