Virginia High School Football Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Scott County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye Cove High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ewing, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John I. Burton High School at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
