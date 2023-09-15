There is high school football competition in Scott County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gate City, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rye Cove High School at Thomas Walker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ewing, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John I. Burton High School at Twin Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Nickelsville, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

