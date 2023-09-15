Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Smyth County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15

6:45 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gate City, VA

Gate City, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Valley High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Saltville, VA

Saltville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Chilhowie High School