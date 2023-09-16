Sun Belt opponents square off when the Troy Trojans (1-1) host the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 46.5.

Troy ranks 60th in total offense (413 yards per game) and 53rd in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per game) this season. James Madison is compiling 37 points per game on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19 points per contest (54th-ranked) on defense.

James Madison vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Troy vs James Madison Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -3 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison Stats Leaders

Todd Centeio last year racked up 2,692 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 63.6% completion percentage.

Centeio made a difference with his legs, too, scrambling for 371 yards and seven TDs.

In 11 games, Kris Thornton was targeted 96 times, leading to 60 receptions, 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns.

Percy Agyei-Obese scampered for 908 yards (82.5 yards per game) and eight TDs.

Kaelon Black generated 328 yards in the ground game (29.8 per game) with three touchdowns in 11 games.

Black compiled 17 catches on 19 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Last year Taurus Jones compiled 60 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception in 11 games.

Isaac Ukwu played in 11 games, collecting 28 tackles, seven TFL, and 7.5 sacks.

Jamare Edwards was on the field for 11 games and posted 34 tackles, six TFL, and 6.5 sacks.

James Carpenter was an important contributor on D last year, with 37 tackles, five TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

