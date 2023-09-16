The Troy Trojans (1-1) and the James Madison Dukes (2-0) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

Troy ranks 60th in total offense (413 yards per game) and 53rd in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per game) this year. James Madison is accumulating 37 points per contest on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19 points per game (53rd-ranked) on defense.

James Madison vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

James Madison vs. Troy Key Statistics

James Madison Troy 415.5 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (74th) 301.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (47th) 214 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206 (31st) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207 (91st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recored 368 passing yards, or 184 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.3% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game.

Kaelon Black is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 150 yards, or 75 per game.

Ty Son Lawton has been given 12 carries and totaled 101 yards with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's 137 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions on 12 targets with one touchdown.

Elijah Sarratt has put up an 81-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on five targets.

Phoenix Sproles has racked up 48 reciving yards (24 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 365 yards (182.5 ypg) on 31-of-54 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 331 rushing yards on 42 carries. He's also added 54 yards (27 per game) on two catches.

This season, Jarris Williams has carried the ball seven times for 47 yards (23.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Ethan Conner's team-high 75 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jabre Barber has reeled in five passes while averaging 33.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

