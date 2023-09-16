Sun Belt action features the Troy Trojans (1-1) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. James Madison matchup.

James Madison vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

James Madison vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

James Madison vs. Troy Betting Trends

James Madison is winless against the spread this year (0-2-0).

Troy has not won against the spread this season in one chances.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.