Liberty vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Buffalo Bulls (0-2) will look to upset the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Flames are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Liberty vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-3.5)
|55.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Liberty vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Liberty has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Flames have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Buffalo has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Liberty 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.