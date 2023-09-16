William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to win. Milwaukee is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -275 +220 8 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 56 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 146 games with a total.

The Nationals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-43 34-40 30-32 35-50 42-52 23-30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.