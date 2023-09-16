The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 136 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 634 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.98 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.458 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (6-10) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has five quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Williams has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 28 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Andre Jackson 9/12/2023 Pirates L 5-1 Away Joan Adon Bailey Falter 9/13/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Jackson Rutledge Colin Selby 9/14/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Mitch Keller 9/15/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Away Jake Irvin Wade Miley 9/16/2023 Brewers - Away Trevor Williams Corbin Burnes 9/17/2023 Brewers - Away Patrick Corbin Brandon Woodruff 9/18/2023 White Sox - Home Joan Adon Mike Clevinger 9/19/2023 White Sox - Home - José Ureña 9/20/2023 White Sox - Home Josiah Gray Jesse Scholtens 9/21/2023 Braves - Home Jake Irvin Bryce Elder

