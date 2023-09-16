Corbin Burnes will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) on Saturday, September 16 against the Washington Nationals (65-83), who will counter with Trevor Williams. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Nationals have +220 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.44 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 44, or 60.3%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Brewers went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have won in 56, or 42.1%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

