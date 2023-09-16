The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Wake Forest is compiling 455.5 yards per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and rank 65th on the other side of the ball, yielding 337 yards allowed per game. With 343.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 97th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 105th, surrendering 413 total yards per game.

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Old Dominion Wake Forest 343.5 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.5 (48th) 413 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (60th) 173 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193 (42nd) 170.5 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.5 (50th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (36th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (13th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has been a dual threat for Old Dominion this season. He has 341 passing yards (170.5 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 85 yards (42.5 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 176 yards on 31 carries so far this year.

Reymello Murphy has racked up 102 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Isiah Paige has caught five passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (25.5 per game).

Kelby Williams' three receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 50 yards (25 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has thrown for 525 yards (262.5 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 235 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Tate Carney has carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jahmal Banks has hauled in 10 catches for 142 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Wesley Grimes has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams has compiled seven receptions for 105 yards, an average of 52.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

